Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QAD were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in QAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in QAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in QAD by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QAD by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after buying an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in QAD by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

QADA opened at $87.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $89.01.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair lowered shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

