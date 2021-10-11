Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 2,780.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 122.0% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 636,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 349,961 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 333,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 153,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $2,096,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after buying an additional 80,289 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $1,149,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $311.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 75.19% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

