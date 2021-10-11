Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 7,482 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,293 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 220,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,508,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 722,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 245,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

