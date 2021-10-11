Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,198 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 898,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,834,000 after purchasing an additional 383,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $258.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $279.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.14.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

