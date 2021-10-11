Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFE. Barclays lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.