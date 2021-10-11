Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Stevens acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $878,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 124,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,005,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 924,422 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $7.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

