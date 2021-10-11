Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aegon will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aegon.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 838,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 505,672.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,318 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 153,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 91,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEG traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.21. 1,189,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

