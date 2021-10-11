Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 282,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,253,516. The company has a market capitalization of $218.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

