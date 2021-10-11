Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,314 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,697,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,215,000 after purchasing an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,400,000 after acquiring an additional 192,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,014,000 after acquiring an additional 546,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,570,000 after acquiring an additional 123,687 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after acquiring an additional 488,716 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,667. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73.

