Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,385 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22,303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,154 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,008.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 130,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 83,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,507,000 after acquiring an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 150,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 63,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.85. 126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,127. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.86. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.