Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,952,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,497 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.62% of Affirm worth $446,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,563,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Affirm by 2,191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 579,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Shares of AFRM opened at $141.19 on Monday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion and a PE ratio of -55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.07.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

