Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.99. 75,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,624,371. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $106.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.98.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,990,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,244,569 shares of company stock valued at $331,067,316 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

