Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,747 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,559 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $14,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,754,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $751,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,272,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $102.48 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.10.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,840. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.