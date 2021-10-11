Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

NYSE ALB opened at $215.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.09 and a 200-day moving average of $187.35. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $253.10.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.29.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,699 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.