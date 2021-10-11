Algorand Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $304.84 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Algorand has a market cap of $10.45 billion and approximately $304.84 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00002976 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00094481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.80 or 0.00419443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00032891 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,686,167,668 coins and its circulating supply is 6,141,739,200 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.