Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $13.85

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $13.52. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 60 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $586.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 336,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 388,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 368,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 76,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.