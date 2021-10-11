Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 96.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,116,000 after buying an additional 74,795 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADS opened at $101.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.30. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

