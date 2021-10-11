Alliance Wealth Management Group Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 579.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $336,014,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $96,788,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,945. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $186.93 and a 52-week high of $277.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

