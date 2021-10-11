Alliance Wealth Management Group Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 199.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,198 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.41. 15,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,985. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $75.88.

