Alliance Wealth Management Group Sells 17,933 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,933 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 5.6% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after buying an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,677 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,816,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,016 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.89. 17,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

