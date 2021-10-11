AllianceBlock Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $188.70 million and $5.41 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00043072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00215842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00094285 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock (CRYPTO:ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

