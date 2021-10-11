Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.96 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 48.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,828,000 after purchasing an additional 295,036 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 941,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

