Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €227.58 ($267.75).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €233.00 ($274.12) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Allianz stock opened at €198.58 ($233.62) on Monday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €196.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €208.53.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

