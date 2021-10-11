Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 87.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.25. 11,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,020. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.45.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

