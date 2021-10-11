Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. Arcus Biosciences accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

RCUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,254. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million. Research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.