Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 97,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after buying an additional 1,178,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after purchasing an additional 806,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,453.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 505,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,388,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 356,298 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $30,397.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,907. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

