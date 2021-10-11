Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $350.75. 92,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $346.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.