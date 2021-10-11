Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,454 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after buying an additional 200,461 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 128,289 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth $3,519,000.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.59. 7,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,763. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCH. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.