AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 442.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3,453.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 34,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,606,000 after buying an additional 45,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 245,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THO opened at $124.21 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.21.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

