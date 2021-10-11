AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $809,000 Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 42.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,866 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 687.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 120,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 313,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 157,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 758,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after buying an additional 79,673 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANF shares. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

