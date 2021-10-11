AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $863,000 Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 105.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $30.15 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

