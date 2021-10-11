AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $920,000 Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

