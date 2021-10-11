AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,428,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,516,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,347 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 757,572 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,153,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

