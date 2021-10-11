Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alstom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alstom has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.0297 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alstom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Alstom

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.