Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.84.

Shares of ATUS opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

