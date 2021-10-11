Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 287.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.87. The stock had a trading volume of 65,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 3.74. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 284.36%.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

