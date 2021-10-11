Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amarin reported mixed second-quarter results, wherein earnings beat estimates and revenues matched the same. The company's sole marketed drug Vascepa has been on a strong growth trajectory for the last few years. Its recent label expansion for cardiovascular indication looks promising. The growth trend for Vascepa is expected to continue in the second half of 2021. The company expanded its sales force and started promotional programs to create awareness for Vascepa’s expanded label. These initiatives are likely to drive sales higher. The company is looking to get approval for the drug in additional countries. However, Amarin is dependent on Vascepa for growth. Meanwhile, COVID-19 is negatively impacting Vascepa’s sales growth, which is likely to continue in the second half of 2021. Rising generic competition remains a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.47.

Shares of AMRN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,557. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.51 and a beta of 2.24.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 22.7% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 36.4% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after buying an additional 1,155,337 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 101.9% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 1,052,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 188.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after buying an additional 984,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 57.5% in the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

