Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,229 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 60.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 33.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 164,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 32,346 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 29.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 874,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 200,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 2,750.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 592,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 572,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABEV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

ABEV stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

