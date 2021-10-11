Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Amedisys by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $146.40 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.33 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

