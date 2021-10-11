Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AMTB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a market cap of $963.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

