American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

AFIN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.04 million, a P/E ratio of -27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

