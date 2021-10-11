American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of American Software worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Software during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Software by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $26.35 on Monday. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $877.14 million, a PE ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

