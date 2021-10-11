American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). American Well posted earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. The company had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million.

AMWL has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $8.51 on Monday. American Well has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $957,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,008 shares of company stock worth $5,196,994. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in American Well by 27.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Well by 32.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Well during the first quarter worth $85,000. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

