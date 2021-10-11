Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 82,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $464,307.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,928,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,697,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock worth $1,827,885. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 214,455 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.34. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

