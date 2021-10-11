Analysts Anticipate Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Announce -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will report earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.78). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYTM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,153,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,489,000 after purchasing an additional 148,098 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,608,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after purchasing an additional 190,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,110,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 493,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $577.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.