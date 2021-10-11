Analysts Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce sales of $104.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.27 million to $106.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $93.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $413.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.48 million to $416.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $421.80 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $423.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.01. 51,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $80.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

