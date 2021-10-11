Analysts Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.80 Million

Analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report $8.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $13.48 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $2.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $21.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $42.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $150.95 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $820.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. 10,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,699. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.