Analysts Expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. ABM Industries reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of ABM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.63. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,730. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,491 shares of company stock worth $478,888. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

