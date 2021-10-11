Analysts Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.56. 170,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $49,759,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,753,000 after purchasing an additional 863,139 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,293,000 after purchasing an additional 846,584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 755,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after purchasing an additional 465,609 shares in the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

