Analysts Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Amedisys posted earnings per share of $2.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.20.

Shares of AMED stock traded down $8.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.40. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $137.82 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amedisys by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

